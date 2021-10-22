The pressure is on as Landon Hornbuckle gets ready to judge livestock on a national stage along with his Brewer High School team, but his experience at his uncle's Danville farm preparing show steers for livestock shows and at Future Farmers of America gives him confidence.
Hornbuckle and five other Brewer juniors active in FFA, having already won two livestock judging competitions this year, are headed to Indianapolis on Wednesday to compete against the best FFA teams in the nation.
Hornbuckle knows exactly what to look for in livestock during these competitions.
“You want good feet and leg movement. With steers, you want a lot of meat because they’ll be going to slaughter to make more beef for us,” he said. “You want some muscle and mass there where you can get more product out of them, same with swine.”
Hornbuckle and the rest of the FFA members made it to the national competition after winning a state competition in March and a 4H competition in June.
FFA is a 100-year-old student-led organization and assists students from grades 7 through college to develop skills in the agriculture industry.
The Brewer team consists of a seasoned group of six juniors who have been active in FFA since they were in eighth grade.
Tensions are high for their upcoming trip up north, but Hornbuckle said his team is going to approach the competition with the same confidence they had in past competitions.
“We’ve been judging for four years now,” Hornbuckle said. “It is stressful. If you ever played any sports and you’re going to a playoff or championship game you know it’s stressful because it’s the best people that’s there and you’re trying to be number one.”
Hornbuckle comes from a farming background and has developed a thorough knowledge of cattle and livestock that he learned from his family and FFA.
“I showed cattle for a couple of years and now I work for my uncle who owns Crow Cattle Company and he sells show steers and shows them all over the nation,” Hornbuckle said.
Earlier this month, the students took their second livestock test on their laptops and phones in the agriculture classroom. These tests are the first stages of the livestock judging competition.
The tests ask a broad array of questions about cattle on topics including genetics, proper breeding techniques, and how to set market prices. Each test has 25 questions, and team members said they are not easy.
“It was definitely harder than I thought,” said Caden Childers.
“There were some questions I recognized that were not on the practice tests,” Hornbuckle said.
While the early parts of the competition have been virtual this year, the judging this week in Indianapolis will be live and they’ll be judging animals that farmers bring in from across the country.
A major part of the competition is the reasoning component. When the students judge livestock, whether it is cattle, swine, sheep or goats, they have to give four sets of reasons which describe in detail to the competition directors why they judged the way they did.
Flawed reasoning leads to inaccurate judgments, bringing scores down dramatically.
Brewer FFA adviser Josh Melson said the reasoning component is what sets his students apart from other FFA chapters and is a big factor that propelled them to win the state and 4H competitions.
“The difference with this FFA chapter at Brewer is our ability to communicate and give reasons,” Melson said.
Melson graduated from Danville High School and won the state livestock judging competition as a student.
Some of the most important lessons these students will learn from FFA are soft skills, Melson said.
“They will attract job recruiters because of the soft skills that they learn in FFA,” Melson said. “They should have no problem in the interview room.”
