Trudy Grisham vividly remembers leading the community campaign to raise $1 million to help build Morgan County’s first cancer center.
“Our goal (in 1985) was actually more than the (Decatur-Morgan County) United Way’s goal,” said Grisham, who was the first Decatur-Morgan General Hospital Foundation president. “The dedication of the hospital’s workers was just absolutely amazing. There were about 500 employees and they pledged $185,000. And I have seen over the years, it takes hard-working and dedicated volunteers to make projects successful. This community’s volunteers have always stepped up.”
She said the entire cost was about $2.5 million that the foundation raised in subsequent years. She retired from the foundation position in 2016.
At 77, Grisham is still going strong making Decatur a better place to live.
On Thursday, the Decatur Kiwanis Club honored the volunteer dynamo as the fourth winner of the Lynn C. Fowler Award, which recognizes a person over 65 years of age who continues to volunteer and support community activities. The previous three winners are Fowler, David Breland and George Mills. Fowler, who served as Decatur mayor from 2000 to 2004, has been a community leader serving on various boards including the Decatur City school board in the late 1990s.
“I was very humbled when I had heard I won the Lynn Fowler Award,” Grisham said. “Lynn has inspired us all. He gave me valuable advice that I fortunately followed. We wouldn’t be where we are today without his dedication to Decatur over the years."
Kiwanian Noel King, who nominated Grisham for the honor, said most people slow down when they reach 65. “I’ve known Trudy for several years, and people like her speed up. They don’t allow age to slow them down. Trudy has continued to give her time and skills to better our community. Trudy was the perfect candidate.
"But it’s not just about her hard work. It’s about her true ability to listen to others, to bring people together to get them to work together and to find solutions. She’s truly a motivator and knows how to make things happen.”
Grisham gave her $1,000 gift from the Kiwanis Club to the River Clay Fine Arts Foundation of which she is a board member. The money will be used for scholarships for art teachers and students, she said.
“Trudy’s an unbelievable leader and knows how to get things done,” said fellow River Clay board member Sonny Craig. “She is tireless.”
Grisham said she is also particularly proud of the hospital foundation raising $2 million for the women’s center and $1 million each for the Kermit Pitt wing and heart unit.
She was the first woman to join the Decatur Kiwanis Club and thanked the organization for its support in uplifting women.
