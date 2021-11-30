Alabama Waste Sludge Awareness is holding a public meeting Thursday in Guntersville to discuss concerns about sludge from municipal and chicken processing plants being applied to farms as fertilizer, including a farm in southern Morgan County.
The meeting will be held at Guntersville Rec Center in the MP room, located at 1500 Sunset Drive. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with light food, followed by the program at 6.
Speakers will include affected community members, an environmental lawyer and representatives from Alabama Rivers Alliance and Black Warrior Riverkeeper.
Jack West, advocacy director of Alabama River Alliance, said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is in the process of revising regulations involving the application of sludge to land.
"These waste sludges are laden with pollutants that can run off into our waters and seep into public drinking water supplies," West said.
Decatur Utilities used Synagro LLC to apply sludge from its sewer plant to farmland until 2009, when the presence of toxic chemicals was detected in the biosolids. Since then it has disposed of sludge at the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
