A Hartselle man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Falkville, according to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
Bradley Cline Anderson, 62, was killed when the BMW Roadster he was driving left the roadway on U.S. 31 and struck a tree at 4:40 p.m. Friday, Daniel said. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred one mile south of Falkville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.