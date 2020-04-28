A Hartselle man is facing a first-degree robbery charge after allegedly taking a vehicle from people in a Decatur incident Tuesday, according to authorities.
Decatur police reported they arrested Marcus Dean, 38, 1107 Thompson Road S.E., after responding to a physical altercation in the 4600-block of Joe Davis Road.
Police said it was discovered Dean had stolen a vehicle from one of the victims.
Police said none of the victims were injured.
Dean was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000, according to Decatur police.
