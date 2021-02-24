A Hartselle man remains in Morgan County Jail after being indicted on sex charges, including an alleged hour-long rape of a woman in her bedroom in October.
Jeremy Taylor, 47, 603 Longhorn Pass N.W., is accused of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary against a woman in her home on Oct. 7. A Morgan County grand jury indicted Taylor on Dec. 10.
According to an affidavit signed by Hartselle Police Officer Alan W. McDearmond, a woman reported she was raped at her home shortly after returning at 9:45 p.m. from grocery shopping.
“She showered and went to her bedroom about 11 p.m.” where she was confronted by a man she didn't know, McDearmond wrote. “She began screaming, but the unknown male placed her in a headlock and told her he would put her to sleep if she wasn’t quiet. Afterward, the unknown male raped her for approximately an hour.”
The affidavit said the suspect told her to take a shower and when she got out of the shower, she called police.
McDearmond said a long-sleeve pullover belonging to the suspect was located in the bedroom where the assault took place. Officers collected the pullover and it was taken to the state forensics office for examination. The large-size pullover had monogrammed letters on the left breast. McDearmond wrote he knew of a manufacturer in Hartselle that used those letters.
Authorities questioned the management of the company looking for information about a possible owner of the pullover.
The victim worked with a sketch artist but "wasn't pleased with the drawing and though it resembled the suspect, it wasn't perfect."
McDearmond wrote he showed the victim a photo lineup he had compiled.
"(The victim) was unable to identify Taylor from the pictures," he wrote in the affidavit.
McDearmond wrote the victim located a photo of the suspect on a Hartselle Police Department Facebook page dated Sept. 18, 2019.
On Oct. 15, McDearmond said he explained to the victim the picture she pointed out was the same Jeremy Taylor that she had been shown pictures of previously.
"(The victim) said he looked different in those pictures, but was certain this was the person that raped her. Due to the lack of identification in the beginning to a positive identification a week later, (the victim) was explained that an arrest would not occur until after the evidence was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences," McDearmond wrote. He added that although he did not "feel confident in securing an arrest warrant" based on the identification, he believed the identification provided probable cause to secure a warrant to collect a DNA sample.
On Oct. 27, authorities executed a search warrant to obtain two DNA swabs from Taylor.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson and Taylor’s defense attorney Tina R. Ogle of Decatur did not return calls seeking comment.
All but three of the 104 indictments this session were drug related.
Others indicted were:
• Lekendra Annechellyo Abrams, 24, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• April Letson Aldridge, 41, Decatur; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute.
• Jessica Marie Arbuckle, 32, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Layna Kaye Morgan Arcega, 28, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Nicole Barbee, 37, Trinity; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Lee Barnett, 40, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• James Daniel Beavers, 38, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Landon Chase Blackwell, 27, Huntsville; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Oneil Michael Boucher, 33, Huntsville; trafficking in controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandy Caroline Bowman, 36, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Frederick Twaon Boykin, 39, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Daease Lashae Burges, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• William Joshua Butler, 41, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Trey Butts, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• William Blake Calvert, 32, Bremen; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Tracey Lee Campbell, 36, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Lamar Quintez Coffey, 35, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kevin Jay Coleman, 53, Meridianville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Cassandra Hope Cooper, 34, Falkville; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• James Edward Crayton Jr., 52, Decatur; third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance.
• Rory Scott Darnell, 49, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.
• Isaac Lee Eubanks, 30, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Shaun Houston Flemons, 40, Somerville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Shane Michael Francis, 27, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Gary Jermaine Freeman, 48, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Curtis Roosevelt Garth, 33, Decatur; two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Tonya Michelle Gay, 33, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jarrod Michael Giers, 30, Lacey's Spring; possession of a controlled substance.
• Tyler Jordan Gist, 29, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Carey Gladden, 32, Town Creek; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephanie Jo-Ann Grant, 30, Florence; possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcus Dewayne Griffin, 55, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kyle Anthony Guthrie, 33, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Amanda Dellouris Hall, 44, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Cedric Darnelle Hall, 43, Decatur; felony DUI, possession of a controlled substance.
• Marquand Alan Hall, 32, Huntsville; four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jyasiel Devante Hampton, 28, Courtland; trafficking in controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, violating restriction of pistol possession or ownership, second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Paul Bryan Hart, 53, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Stetson Hayes, 35, Addison; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Scott Hood, 29, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Arthur Jason Johnson, 45, Pleasant Grove; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jada Zenea Johnson, 23, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Cala Sunny Jones, 30, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Rashun Jones, 40, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Lance Allen Jones, 27, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Rodney Clayton Jones, 63, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Stephen Robert Kilpatric, 50, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Marquez Daniel Lewis, 26, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Damien Vaughn Long, 41, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bobbie Kay Lopez, 49, Arab; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Dusty Glenn Maddox, 35, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Quinn Martin, 33, Town Creek; possession of a controlled substance.
• Darnell Mason, 56, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Gerald Lamar Matthews, 34, Decatur; first-degree burglary.
• Houston Brooks McElroy, 27, Madison; possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven Carl Mears, 32, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jimmy DeWayne Mitchell, 44, Somerville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance.
• Obie Michael Mitchell, 32, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Edward Moeller, 35, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Hanna Cecelia Moody, 27, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Nicole Murphy, 31, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles Brandon Muzzey, 39, Valhermoso Springs; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Rhiheem Lamicquelle Nichols, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jacky Lee Nunnelley, 46, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Lamont Orr, 48, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Xavier Jamaal Orr, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Susan Valerie Osborn, 45, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Tevin Lanorris Owens, 26, Moulton; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance.
• Joel Michael Parcus, 33, Arab; possession of a controlled substance.
• Beth Chaney Parker, 41, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Donnell Parker, 28, Decatur; four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Heather Pridgeon Quintavalle, 35, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Richey O’Neal Ray, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• William Timothy Redmond II, 48, no address listed; possession of a controlled substance.
• Derrick Christopher Rinella, 30, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandy Nicole Roberson, 35, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Michael Shafer, 37, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Byron Simmons, 44, Crane Hill; possession of a controlled substance.
• Darren Jamahl Smith Jr., 26, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael William Smith, 30, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Shaun Michael Smith, 34, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Hollis Shannon South, 46, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Crystal A. Sprain, 35, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Shann Springer, 66, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Davey Barber Stringer, 45, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Elizabeth James Styles, 70, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Billy Glenn Suggs Jr., 44, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Doc Jeremiah Suits, 42, Valhermoso Springs; manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide.
• Edward Douglas Szerszynski, 41, homeless; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bakari Kiviausa Taylor, 34, Milano, Florida; possession of a controlled substance.
• Dave Dewayne Taylor Jr., 28, homeless; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jessica Lynn Terry, 25, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Carlos Jerome Turner, 44, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Dennis Waddell Jr., 45, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Danny Pernell Walker, 55, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Megan Nicolette Westfall, 33, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Heath Whisante, 39, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Asa Cody Whisenant, 38, Arab; possession of a controlled substance.
• Rodderick Deyoun Wiggins, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bridgett Leann Williams, 31, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Charles Stephan Wray, 27, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.
