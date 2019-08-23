A Morgan County grand jury recently indicted a Morgan County man charged with producing child pornography with his cellphone, court records show.
Timothy Manson Moore, 39, was arrested on March 28, 2017, and released from Morgan County Jail on $75,000 bail on June 7, 2017. Moore's address has been listed in court records and by authorities at various times as Decatur, Priceville and Hartselle.
His attorney, Brent Burney of Decatur, said he has concerns with the way the evidence was collected.
“We haven’t seen the discovery in this case. He was just indicted,” Burney said. “We have serious concerns with the way the investigation was conducted, and the way the evidence was seized.
“Regardless of the nature of the charges, every citizen is afforded protection in the Constitution.”
The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office did not return calls requesting comment.
A court affidavit by former Morgan County Sheriff Sgt. Blake Robinson dated March 29, 2017, said he reviewed at least two images from a Decatur residence containing genital nudity of a child less than 17 years old.
The affidavit said Robinson interviewed Moore. “The defendant stated that he used his phone to take the nude photographs of the child victim. The nude photographs were uploaded to an internet site which is known, through training and experience, to be used to share child pornography.”
In the June indictment, the grand jury concluded that Moore “did knowingly film, print, record, photograph or otherwise produce obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person, who was less than 17 years of age, engaged in an act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity or other sexual conduct … .”
Moore has a pretrial hearing Nov. 8 in Morgan County Circuit Court.
Other indictments were:
• Desmond Kade Aycock, 23, Falkville; third-degree theft.
• Jennifer Lynn Azizian, 43, Madison; five counts third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and second-degree attempted burglary.
• Taylor Blake Bailey, 29, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Devonta Cortez Bates, 26, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft.
• Ricky Darnell Bates, 52, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Ryan Michael Bernard, 31, Decatur; first-degree theft and possession/fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Darrius Laquent Birdsong, 31, Decatur; illegal possession/ownership of firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Anthony Bowman, 56, Huntsville; attempt to commit controlled substance crime.
• Aubrey Michael Broadwell, 22, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, use of false identity to obstruct justice and bringing stolen property into the state.
• Anthony Alan Brown, 42, Falkville; possession of controlled substance.
• Eric Jerome Brown, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Donald Torran Burgess, 38, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Kali Paige Burton, 26, Athens; third-degree burglary.
• Chasadey Sharon Butler, 34, Town Creek; first-degree theft.
• Cheston Jared Campbell, 31, Town Creek; impersonating police officer.
• William Landon Carter, 26, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Kristen Danielle Case, 33, Hartselle; third-degree theft.
• Alicia Ann Clemons, 29 Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.
• James Thomas Compton, 44, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband and possession of controlled substance.
• Roger Glenn Conley, 56, Lacey's Spring; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Travis Nathaniel Cook, 34, Decatur; two counts possession controlled substance.
• Nicholas Conrad Douthit, 30, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Danny Joel Early, 33, Hartselle; first-degree possession forged instrument.
• Anita Embery, 57, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Gregory Lyvone Gaiter, 47, Moulton; use of false identity to obstruct justice and possession of controlled substance.
• Clayton Eric Gilliam Sr., 41, Moulton; first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.
• Jordan Chadrick Godsey, 31, Decatur; third-degree burglary and breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Demetricus Timayo Grizzard, 40, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• James Ronnie Lee Guyse, 61, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Randy Joe Haggamaker, 53, Haleyville; first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft.
• James Scott Hall, 47, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and altering firearm identification.
• Maria Montez Hanback, 32, Hartselle; second-degree theft, use of false identity to obstruct justice and third-degree theft.
• David Carpenter Harris Jr., 50, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Victor Dolan Hood, 64, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Jerry Leon Hughes Jr., 32, Leighton; altering firearm identification.
• Andrew Kyle Hulsey, 26, Hartselle; second-degree assault.
• Joseph Mark James, 37, Falkville; possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Eugene James, 28, Trinity; first-degree theft.
• Shelton Aaron Obde Jenkins, 26, Arab; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Christopher Wayne Johns, 39, Cullman; possession of controlled substance.
• James Curtis Jones, 55, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Nicholas Charles Langley, 34, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Steven Michael Lapenta, 28, Brooklyn, New York; encoded data fraud and illegal possession of credit card.
• Karren Osborn Little, 55, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• John Robert Louallen, 36, Moulton; possession of controlled substance.
• Kimberly S. Lovett, 37, Trinity; possession of controlled substance.
• Latoya Alexis Maxwell, 31, Huntsville; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Julia Denise McCrory, 31, Somerville; second-degree theft.
• Jerrell Martez McDaniel, 31, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Gregory Keith McGill, 55, Hartselle; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Justin Lee McNatt, 26, Lacey's Spring; third-degree burglary.
• Robert James Mitchell, 58, Vinemont; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.
• Frank Albert Nettles, 57, Decatur; child abuse.
• Curtis Jackson Norman, 37, Elkmont; first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
• Gary Wayne Orr, 51, Decatur; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and possession of burglar's tools.
• Jeremy Cortez Orr, 32, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Derrick William Prewitt, 27, Decatur; first-degree theft and third-degree forgery.
• Britney Lyn Rikard, 32, Trinity; second-degree promoting prison contraband and possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Keith Roberts, 65, Huntsville; unlawful use of bells, signals or other communication devices.
• Nathan Richard Payne Ryan, 32, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance.
• Sallie Marie Sellers, 48, Arab; third-degree burglary.
• Talib Din Shakur, 62, Bessemer; attempt to commit controlled substance crime.
• Gregory Adam Shear, 37, Trinity; possession controlled substance.
• John Lee Douglas Smith, 30, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.
• Roger Dale Stevens, 67, Decatur; capital murder (superseding indictment).
• Brandon Ross Stover, 37, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Daniel Neal Stover, 34, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief.
• Justin O'Brien Stover, 27, Decatur; first-degree robbery.
• Clifton Eugene Tatum, 27, Athens; third-degree burglary.
• Misty Michelle Taylor, 23, Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Cody Alan Terry, 27, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Donquez Ashareem Thomas, 22, Decatur; five counts breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Chadrick Russell Thomson, 40, Danville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Jeremt Todd Trull, 42, Hartselle; first-degree burglary.
• Francesca Evette Washington, 41, Decatur; two counts possession/fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Daniel Alan Welch II, 34, Arab; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• William Connell Wiggins, 64, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Burt Anthony Williams, 44, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 28, Athens; first-degree theft.
