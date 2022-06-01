A Hartselle woman is charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident at the Holiday Inn in southwest Decatur on May 21, according to Decatur police.
Police said Elizabeth Yvonne Burks, 21, was developed as a suspect in the robbery and charged on Friday. She is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000.
Last week, Olandis Ray Bates, 21, of Decatur was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary in the same case, police said. He remains in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,000.
