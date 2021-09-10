PRICEVILLE — A Hartselle woman died when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree about three miles south of Priceville on Thursday afternoon, according to state troopers.
Lawanna Lindley Jones, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene about 3:15 p.m., troopers said. She was driving a 2006 Hummer H3 along Shoal Creek Road near Spring Valley Road when the incident occurred.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate and no further information is available.
