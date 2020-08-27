After two weeks of school, 14 students, staff and administrators within Hartselle City Schools tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 242 have been placed in quarantine due to either illness or exposure.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones released a newsletter with the system’s COVID-19 data as of Thursday morning.
“Out of the total HCS population of 3,978, 14 (or 0.3%) have tested positive for COVID-19 after two weeks of school,” the newsletter said.
Three positive cases came from Barkley Bridge Elementary, two came from Hartselle Intermediate, three came from Hartselle Junior High, and six came from Hartselle High.
Decatur City Schools, which has more than twice as many students as Hartselle City Schools, on Wednesday said nine students and five staff have recently tested positive for the virus, and 204 students and 24 staff were in quarantine.
Morgan County Schools on Wednesday said one staff member and four students had tested positive for the virus, but refused to disclose how many students and staff are in quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.