The fifth suspect in the July 24 shooting death of Anthony Larry Sheppard in Hartselle was in Morgan County Jail on Monday after being arrested Saturday in Madison County.
Angela Marie Stolz, 33, was charged with capital murder. She was picked up in the Moores Mill community about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and transported to the Morgan jail. There is no bond in Alabama for suspects charged with capital murder.
According to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Morgan County District Court by Hartselle investigator Tania Burgess, Logan McKinley Delp, who admitted to shooting Sheppard, said Stolz was in the car when the group drove to Hartselle to commit the murder.
Delp and two other men have already been charged with capital murder in the case, and the mother of Sheppard's child has been charged with criminal solicitation to commit capital murder. Hartselle police say Jaclyn Elaine Skuce, 38, of 3109 Lakeland Drive, Madison, arranged the killing.
The other two men charged with capital murder in the case are Aaron Carter Howard, 39, 115 Razzway Circle, Toney, and Lajuhn Keith Smart, 24, 814 Magnolia Drive N.W., Huntsville.
Court records list the address for Delp, 36, as 170 Dusty Trail, Madison.
