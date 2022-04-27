HARTSELLE — Hartselle police on Tuesday arrested a 74-year-old Hartselle man and charged him with murder, police said today.
Herbert Whitney Thompson Jr. was charged in the shooting death of Frank Jones, 85. Thompson is being held in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $100,000.
Police said officers were dispatched Tuesday to a residence at the 2300 block of Bonnie Dale Lane N.W. in Hartselle in reference to a harassment complaint. When officers arrived they discovered Jones, dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Thompson was identified as a suspect and arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.