A Hartselle woman accused of fatally shooting a man at her residence in the Flint community last week told investigators she shot him because she was “tired of him attacking her,” according to an affidavit filed this week.
Mary Evelyn Hamm, 59, of 93 Sage Private Drive, is charged with murder in the Oct. 16 shooting death of Bruce Everett Cox. According to court records, Cox was 54 and a resident of Decatur.
In the affidavit, Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam wrote that “Hamm made spontaneous utterances to responding officers that she shot Cox because she was tired of him attacking her. Hamm was transported to the Decatur Police Department for an interview. Prior to Miranda warning being read, Hamm voluntarily told Detective Mukaddam she shot Cox because he came at her and she was tired of him beating on her.”
Mukaddam “did not see any injuries to Hamm and there were not visible injuries on Cox besides the gunshot wound to the head," he wrote in the affidavit. "... At this time, there is no evidence to support Cox attacked Hamm prior to the shooting.”
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Cox died of a single gunshot wound at a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m. Oct. 16.
At an initial hearing on Monday, Hamm filed for financial hardship and was appointed Decatur attorney Britt Cauthen to represent her. She listed no income or assets.
A preliminary hearing will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Hamm remains in the county jail with bail set at $100,000, according to jail records.
The case is Morgan County’s 21st homicide of the year, with two incidents accounting for 10 of the deaths. On June 4, seven people were slain in a home in gang-related incident in Valhermoso Springs. Three more people died in a domestic disturbance in Danville on May 24.
Arrests have been made in those two cases.
