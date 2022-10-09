Hartselle City Schools will accept applications for its superintendent position through Monday, and officials say they hope to fill the job by the end of November.
School board member Randy Sparkman said 5 p.m. Monday is the deadline to apply for the position that's been open for more than a month.
“It’s kind of a three-phase thing,” Sparkman said. “We’re taking applicants, we’ll select finalists on Oct. 26. and then we’ll do interviews and make a selection in November.”
Individuals can fill out the applications on the school’s website at hartselletigers.org under the superintendent tab.
Sparkman said the school board decided to use its law firm, Lanier Ford, to oversee the application process so applicants would stay anonymous to the board.
“We don’t know who has applied because we’re not going to reveal any applicants until we select finalists,” Sparkman said.
The annual salary for the superintendent position will range from $155,000 to $225,000, according to the job posting on the school’s website. Former superintendent Dee Dee Jones' annual salary as superintendent was $160,425. Sparkman said salary for the new superintendent will depend on experience and qualifications.
Jones retired effective Sept. 1 after serving as superintendent for five years. The school board selected retired Hartselle educator Sabrina Buettner as interim superintendent the same month.
Sparkman said they have until March 1 to hire a superintendent but, ideally, would like the new superintendent to start Jan. 1 in time for the new semester.
“According to statute, we have six months (to hire someone) from the time Dr. Jones left, which is March 1, but our goal is to do it on a semester boundary,” Sparkman said.
The state Legislature passed the Literacy Act in 2019 to ensure students are reading proficiently by third grade and the Numeracy Act earlier this year to improve math education for all grades.
Josh Swindall, Hartselle's secondary curriculum coordinator, said he plans to discuss both of those laws with the new superintendent and how the district can continue to educate students using state-mandated programs from those laws.
“We’re going to discuss … what we’re going to do with whatever they decide on the legislative level and how it affects our system in Hartselle,” Swindall said. “Coming in midyear, a lot of our current instructional goals at the school level are already in place, so we’ll just have those ongoing conversations that plan for the future.”
Sparkman said they will expect leadership from the new superintendent and to follow in Jones’ footsteps.
“We’re looking for a leader that will collaborate with the existing team to define a vision for the district to take us to the next level,” Sparkman said. “We want them to focus on academics, arts, and athletics going forward.”
