Two women have been charged with murder in the 2021 disappearance of a Hartselle woman believed pushed off a cliff near Fort Payne, and human remains found this week were identified Friday as hers, authorities said.
Mary Elizabeth Isbell’s ex-husband reported her missing to the Hartselle Police Department on Dec. 27, 2021. According to Hartselle police, she was last seen in November of that year and had since resided in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they located where Isbell had been living after Hartselle police determined she was in DeKalb County based on phone records.
DeKalb County investigators said none of the physical evidence recovered from the scene scored a match in a national database at the time. Numerous unsuccessful leads were received by law enforcement and volunteers throughout the investigation.
On June 20, DeKalb County investigators said they received new information about the disappearance of Isbell resulting in the execution of search warrants.
Two arrests were made in connection with Isbell’s death following the search warrants and interviews with individuals, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Loretta Kay Carr, 45, of Fort Payne, was arrested Sunday for capital murder by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartselle police Lt. Alan McDearmond said his department had received a tip that helped lead to the arrest.
The other suspect, Jessie Eden Kelly, is currently in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Missouri on felony charges, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DeKalb County placed a detainer on Kelly for capital murder.
A search team consisting of the Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne police and fire personnel, Fischer Rescue Squad, the National Park Service and others located remains in Little River Canyon National Preserve on Wednesday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said a Jacksonville State forensics team recovered and documented the remains before sending them to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences’ Huntsville laboratory.
ADFS confirmed the remains belonged to Isbell on Friday — what would have been her 39th birthday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
In an affidavit filed in DeKalb County District Court on Monday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigator Priscilla Padgett alleged Carr caused the death of Isbell on or around Oct. 18, 2021.
Carr allegedly killed Isbell “by pushing her off a cliff” and did so “during her abduction or attempt to abduct,” according to Padgett.
