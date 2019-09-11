HARTSELLE — Schools in Hartselle were on alert at midday as authorities searched for a man who tried to rob the Kroger store on U.S. 31 at about 10 this morning, officials said.
“It was an armed robbery,” Mayor Randy Garrison said.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a tall, thin, black male in his 20s, about 6-foot-2, with black hair. He was wearing jeans and has an Egyptian cross tattoo on his right temple.
The suspect wrecked his vehicle near Longhorn Pass and the city landfill and fled on foot, authorities said.
A helicopter with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is helping authorities look for the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Hartselle City School Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said all schools and the Central Office are on secure perimeter, which means a threat or danger exists in the community and “all parties should be ready to act if needed.”
The superintendent said officers were looking for the suspect in woods behind the Central Office. Jones said all schools will remain alert until “we get the all clear.”
