Every night, before 9-year-old Maliek and 4-year-old Braxton go to sleep, Clarence Roberts sidles up to their beds, prays over them and tells them he loves them.
“I want to teach them what it means to love God and the important things about being a man. I want them to learn how to take care of themselves, be a provider and show their feelings. I want them to know it’s OK to cry and show love,” Roberts said.
The 39-year-old Hartselle father-figure not only speaks the words, he leads by example. Today, Father’s Day, exists to honor men, like Roberts, who embrace the role of dad — a title Roberts prefers to father.
“I have a biological father, but he was never part of my life. A father helps you become born, but a dad teaches you to live,” Roberts said. “I’m not Maliek or Braxton’s biological father, but I’m their dad. It’s not enough to just get them here, you’ve got to train them, love them and teach them.”
Roberts, who grew up in Connecticut, moved to Decatur in 1997 and graduated from Austin High School. He credited his mother for molding him into the man and parent he is today.
“My mother was everything. She was mother, father, friend and executioner when we were in trouble,” Roberts said with a laugh. “I thank God that she kept us in church so I had a pastor I could talk to. I also have uncles that taught me things, like how to work on cars. I thank God for each of them, but my mom, she was the one who really shaped me.”
From his mother, who worked two jobs, raised two children, volunteered with the church’s prison and homeless ministry and battled kidney disease, Roberts learned about hard work, perseverance, determination, service to others and the importance of faith.
“I hated church growing up. All I knew was it was a place I couldn’t eat or talk or do anything fun,” Roberts said. “I was 15 when I knew what true faith was. Watching my mom go through kidney disease, a stroke and heart attack and still believe in God’s goodness, that cemented it for me. Nothing could break her. Even when I was mad at God for her, her faith was still strong.”
That faith kept Roberts strong when, at 18, his mother died and he ended up homeless for three months. The last night Roberts was homeless, he heard God tell him, “If you listen to me and you obey and follow me, you’ll never sleep with your head on the ground again.” The next morning, Roberts landed a job at IHOP.
“Being a Christian is one of the best decisions I made in my life. I feel like, with God, there is always direction and comfort. That is why it’s important for me that my boys have a relationship with God,” Roberts said.
Despite his lifelong desire to become a father, Roberts questioned whether his dream would come true. At 28, before he met Rochelle, the woman who would become his wife, Roberts resigned himself to the likelihood he might never marry or become a dad.
“We haven’t had our own children, but God blessed us with Maliek and Braxton,” Roberts said.
Dad is 'right here'
Roberts’ introduction to fatherhood came after his mother-in-law, who lives with Clarence and Rochelle, became the legal guardian of Maliek Orr, who is the son of Rochelle’s cousin.
“There was some trouble in the house and Maliek had to leave. He would either have to go into foster care or a family member needed to step up. Thankfully, my mother-in-law did. Ever since then, I’ve been daddy,” Roberts said.
While many moments over the past nine years stand out to Roberts, one of the most touching memories is the first time Maliek called him dad.
“I cried,” Roberts said.
“He did,” Rochelle said. “We were at our apartment. Maliek was about 2. One of his friends asked, ‘Where is your dad?’ He walked over to Clarence and said, ‘Right here.’”
Five years ago, when Roberts learned his cousin lost custody of her five children, he and Rochelle began taking foster classes in hopes of keeping the siblings together.
“We were willing to adopt all five because we didn’t want them to be split up in foster homes. By the time we got in the classes, relatives had come forward. We stayed in the foster program because there are so many children in need,” Roberts said. “We decided, even if we can’t adopt them, at least, for a certain season, we can give them a safe place where they are loved.”
After providing a temporary placement for a 4-year-old girl and her 4-month-old brother, the Robertses started visiting with a 2-year-old boy for a possible permanent placement.
“When we found out one of the little guy’s relatives had come forward to take him in, Clarence cried,” Rochelle said.
“I can’t help it. I just really love kids,” Roberts said.
A few weeks later, the couple received a call about a 5-month-old boy.
“We had told them we only wanted to foster children between the ages of 2 and 5, but I guess God knows best,” Roberts said.
Three days after the phone call, the Robertses drove to Wetumpka to pick up Braxton, who was born in prison.
“There were little kids everywhere at the orphanage. I knew nothing about Braxton. We always said we didn’t care what race or sex the child was because they all needed love. Braxton has been an absolute joy,” Rochelle said.
It didn’t take long for Roberts to fall in love.
“The first time I held Braxton, I knew I wanted him to be part of our family,” Roberts said. “We immediately knew our lives would not be the same if he wasn’t in our house. He has blessed our family, just like Maliek has.”
Father knows best
For Maliek and Braxton, Roberts, who works two jobs and is battling kidney disease, serves as an example of what a hard-working, caring, Christian man is.
During a typical week, he arrives at his cleaning business in Decatur by 9 a.m., except on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, when he has dialysis from 5:45 a.m.-11 a.m., and works a second job from 4-9 p.m.
“When I get home at 9 or 10 at night, I spend time talking to Maliek and Braxton and asking about their day. If I happen to forget, Braxton will remind me. He'll say, ‘I can’t go to bed, we didn’t talk.’ They love that. It’s my favorite part of the day, too,” Roberts said.
Roberts, Maliek and Braxton also play video games together — one of Maliek’s favorite activities to do with his dad.
“He’s a lot of fun and he teaches me a lot of things and helps me with homework. He’s really good at math,” Maliek said.
Roberts envisions himself as a TV dad from the old sitcoms, balancing friendship, fun and discipline.
“I want to be in my children’s lives. I want them to feel like they can come to me for anything. But I also want to be the authority figure to help teach and train them. I didn’t have that growing up,” Roberts said.
Along with working, going to dialysis and being a father and husband, Roberts invests in his church, Bridge Builders, and the community. He currently volunteers on the United Way of Morgan County’s allocation team.
“He is the sweetest, kindest, most sincere person you could ever hope to meet,” said Kathleen Ross, executive director of the United Way of Morgan County. “He is dedicated, committed, caring and a role model for everyone.”
Rochelle agreed.
“He’s a huge role model in how he lives his life as a Christian, at home and at work. He is a great example for Maliek and Braxton of what a man should be,” she said.
Tonight, on Father’s Day, just like every night, Roberts will lead Rochelle, Maliek and Braxton in prayer. They will pray for God’s help and guidance and thank him for family.
