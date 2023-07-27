2022 William Booth (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

William Booth will retire Sept. 1 as assistant superintendent of Hartselle City Schools, but the 78-year-old can continue as baseball coach. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY/FILE]

 Jeronimo Nisa

HARTSELLE — William Booth will end 57 years of full-time employment with Hartselle City Schools when he retires as assistant superintendent Sept. 1, but district officials said he can continue as baseball coach at the high school where he set the state’s all-time wins record.

View our Print Replica

—brucem@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2431. Twitter @BruceMcLellan1 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.