A spent bullet casing found at a shooting scene in Madison County in May helped lead investigators to murder suspects in the fatal shooting of a Hartselle man on July 24, according to court records filed this week.
Five people are facing murder charges in the slaying of Anthony Larry Sheppard, 41, who was gunned down at his house on Dawson Street as he prepared to leave for a Limestone County custody hearing for his 6-year-old child.
A preliminary hearing for one of the capital murder defendants, Lajuhn Keith Smart Jr., 24, of Huntsville, is set for Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in Morgan County District Judge Shelly Waters’ courtroom.
Police believe Smart drove the getaway car from the scene of the slaying.
Also known as "KJ," Smart, who had been in Madison County Jail on unrelated charges, had an initial court appearance Wednesday in Morgan County. The court appointed Decatur attorneys Tom DiGiulian and Jim Mason to represent him after the defendant filed a financial hardship affidavit. He is in the Morgan County Jail without bail.
Surveillance video from Sheppard’s residence showed a white male approaching the front door, shooting the victim and fleeing in a white four-door sedan police believed to be a 2000-2003 Nissan, Toyota or Honda. Police said they found Sheppard dead on the dining room floor with multiple gun shot wounds.
According to affidavits by Investigator Tania Burgess and Lt. Alan McDearmond of the Hartselle Police Department, spent shell casings found at Sheppard’s house were submitted to the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network. Five days after the slaying, the network informed Burgess that “at least one shell casing from the scene matched a casing that was previously submitted from an incident that occurred in Madison County on May 16.”
A police report identified the suspect in the May 16 shooting into an unoccupied dwelling as Leonard Yarbrough. Hartselle investigators met with Yarbrough at the Athens Police Department.
According to an affidavit, "Yarbrough told investigators no shots were fired, and the gun was in the possession of his cousin at the time. He did say the gun belonged to him and it was sold to Cordell Parcus sometime in June. Yarbrough said he understood the gun would be resold to a white male driving a white Nissan or Honda."
Questioned later, Parcus told police the vehicle in the video was the same vehicle used by the unknown white male who had purchased the gun from him, according to the affidavit.
Authorities on Aug. 27 subpoenaed Facebook and cellphone records of Yarbrough, Parcus and Sheppard believing it could lead them to murder suspects. The court ordered the Menlo Park, California, company not to disclose the existence of the search warrant or the existence of the investigation to the subscriber or any other person.
They also issued a search warrant for cellphone tower records for all towers that provided coverage for Sheppard's Dawson Street house, including a list of all mobile devices that made use of the towers from 6 to 8 a.m. on the day of the shooting.
Meanwhile, investigators collected the names of all registered owners of white 2000-2003 Nissan, Toyota and Honda cars from across north Alabama.
On Aug. 18, authorities spoke with a female who stated she originally owned the 2001 Nissan Maxima depicted in the surveillance video, but sold it to a friend in February. She said her friend’s boyfriend was Logan Delp. The female said she had observed Delp driving the car.
Police allege that Delp was the shooter.
While continuing to gather additional information about Delp, investigators spoke with several people who said Smart was a friend of Delp’s at the time of the killing.
On Aug. 31, investigators questioned Smart in the Madison County Jail.
“Smart explained that on or about July 24, he, Aaron Carter Howard, Logan Delp and Angela Stolz went to Hartselle as a group to commit the murder of Sheppard. Smart said Delp drove to the address in question and walked to the door and shot Sheppard. Smart said he got into the driver’s seat and drove away to Huntsville. He said Stolz remained in the back seat of the vehicle and Aaron Howard drove separately while acting as a look-out,” according to an application for a search warrant signed by McDearmond.
At a preliminary hearing Sept. 22 in Morgan County, Burgess said clothing in two vehicles belonging to Delp were the same items he was seen wearing on the video at the time he allegedly shot Sheppard.
In another affidavit, authorities described their interview with Jacyln Elaine Skuce, 38, of Madison, who is the mother of a child she had with Sheppard and who police allege hired Delp to kill Sheppard.
“Skuce advised Burgess that Sheppard had made several threats to her in the past, to include making threats of sexually assaulting their child,” the Aug. 4 affidavit said. “Due to the pending custody issues with the child, investigators believe it is possible that Skuce was in some way involved with the death of Sheppard.” Skuce said she had a relationship with Sheppard from 2011 to 2015 but they never married.
At the preliminary hearing last month, Burgess said Skuce used a fake Facebook account to find Delp and arrange for him to murder Sheppard for $30,000. Burgess said evidence showed Skuce met with Delp in a Walmart parking lot in Huntsville. She paid Delp the money in three payments, according to Burgess.
Skuce is charged with soliciting individuals to commit capital murder. Stolz, 33, of Huntsville; Howard, 39, of Toney; Delp, 36 of Madison; and Smart are facing capital murder charges.
At the Sept. 22 hearing, Waters found probable cause to believe Stolz, Howard and Skuce committed the crimes and bound them over to a grand jury.
