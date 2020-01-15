The following changes have been made for City of Hartselle garbage and recycling routes for the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Monday’s through Wednesday’s garbage routes will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. All recycling routes will run one day late. Please refer to yearly recycling calendar. There will be no yard waste pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.