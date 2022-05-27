The Hartselle Morgan County Community Task Force will hold a Help Our Children Excel banquet and awards program on June 4 at 6 p.m. at the Hartselle Tabernacle, 35 Tabernacle Road, Hartselle.
Guest speaker will be Leroy James Woods, who served seven years for shooting a police officer. While in prison, he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. He also holds a master's in business administration and management and a doctorate in philosophy. Woods, of South Carolina, is the nephew of Hartselle’s George and Molly Hearring.
Tickets are available by calling 256-227-8200 or at the door. The community task force provides free after school tutoring for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.