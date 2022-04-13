HARTSELLE — The new 7,000-square-foot Hartselle courthouse annex officially opened at 560 Shull Road near Interstate 65 on Tuesday, and 78-year-old Sara Foust was pleased with what she saw.
The Eva woman first encountered a kiosk computer for license commission patrons at the west side door. It allows them to check in by registering the business they need to conduct.
Foust said the kiosk was easy to navigate. She received a number from the computer and found a seat. In less than five minutes, the overhead monitor showed her number and announced which of the six work-station booths she should use to conduct her business.
“It’s beautiful with a place to sit down,” she said. “It’s so efficient and the parking here is so easy. It wasn’t like that over at the old office," she said, referring to the now-closed facility at Crestwood Shopping Center. "I had to stand up most of the time there.”
The new annex, which had a soft opening late last month, houses satellite offices of the revenue and license commissions, and the main offices for Parks and Recreation and the Commission on Aging.
Its price tag of $1.04 million was $4,500 over budget and included one change order when the commission voted to pay about $40,000 for sidewalks around the building.
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the work took several months longer to complete, largely due to COVID-19. It was originally targeted to open in October.
He said subcontractors' labor issues and supply-chain issues compounded the delay.
“It was on the drawing board before COVID. For four or five months, the work sat idle because of the unknowns of COVID,” he said. “Workers became difficult to find. Weather didn’t always cooperate.”
Fite Construction Inc. oversaw the project and Sue-Jac Inc. was the prime contractor.
“What we bid it for is what we wanted it built for,” Long said. “We had a budget and stuck with it. The companies worked to honor that price.”
Kate Terry, license commissioner, said the new office increases her staff's ability to be organized and efficient.
“The (Department of Motor Vehicles) is not a place that has the best reputation,” she said. “This building gives us a start for rebranding the DMV and it being a pleasant place to do business.”
She said the larger office space gives workers more room to conduct business and provides a more comfortable waiting experience for patrons.
“At the (Decatur) courthouse, we currently don’t have waiting room space and people have to stand in line,” she said. “The annex here is centrally located in the county and people don’t have to go to multiple floors to do business. This might be the new popular place to be.”
She said the check-in kiosk also will provide data to the four license office employees on the type of service the waiting patrons need.
“Once we get it running fully, it will provide a projected wait time on the website. The kiosk queues all of the people that come in and will give data to our staff and customers,” she said. “And we’re wanting feedback from the customers here. We want to improve the way we do business.”
Sean Dailey, county Parks and Recreation director, said the new annex shines a brighter light on his department, too.
“When you have an event come up, this office is our first impression we give out,” he said. “Before, the older office might not reflect on how we take care of our parks. Now people can come in and it shows the same quality as our parks. An office like this projects confidence and it shows how much our commission is invested in recreation in Morgan County.”
He compared the old building that was demolished two years ago on the same site — which only housed Parks and Recreation and the Commission on Aging— as adequate but below the new building’s features.
“I’d say it was a serviceable C to an exactly-what-we-need A+,” Dailey said. “This is a big step up and reflects our quality.”
Dailey said he has a room dedicated to freezers for his department. “It is very well designed. We get our concession food for our outlying parks here where we can store some of it in freezers. Our shop here gives us a place to keep the mowers.”
Jimmy Hazel, 62, of Hartselle, needed help with the kiosk outside Terry’s office but called the annex “a game-changer” for the Hartselle area.
“I waited five or six minutes. At the other office (at Crestwood Shopping Center), it might have taken 15 minutes. Overall, it was a good experience and my kids live here. My grandkids live here. Anything that can help them out in the future is good,” he said.
Long said the Cotaco satellite annex, which will replace a small one at the District 4 shop, could open in June.
