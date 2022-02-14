A three-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 31 left one Hartselle woman and one Vinemont woman dead, according to state troopers.
Sarah Elizabeth Onks, 26, of Hartselle, and Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont, died in the 7:35 a.m. wreck, troopers said.
According to troopers, Pope drove her 2019 Chevy Malibu into the wrong lane of travel on U.S. 31 about 3 miles north of Vinemont, where she struck a 2006 Mazda 6I. Pope's vehicle then collided head on with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Onks. Onks and Pope were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, and the driver of the Mazda was not injured.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.