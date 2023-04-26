Hartselle could get another health care option soon with Cullman Regional Hospital announcing it is seeking state approval to build an ambulatory surgery center at Hartselle Health Park on U.S. 31.
Cullman Regional opened this multi-service outpatient facility in 2021 and, last week, received state approval to open an emergency department.
Cullman Regional said it plans to build the surgery center on property it owns on the east side of U.S. 31 across from Hartselle Health Park’s two physician clinics.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said the addition of an ambulatory surgery center is good for the city because "it would allow people to stay at home to have surgeries without having to travel to Decatur, Huntsville or Cullman."
Garrison said there's a "convenience factor" in getting a new surgery center but it also helps the city's senior adults.
"They might feel comfortable driving in Hartselle because they know their way around the city when they don't feel comfortable driving to Decatur or Cullman," Garrison said.
Dr. Bill Smith, chief medical officer at Cullman Regional, said an ambulatory surgery center is an outpatient facility that offers a variety of surgery options like endoscopies and colonoscopies, hernia repairs and gall bladder removals.
“Advances in anesthesia and minimally invasive surgical techniques have resulted in an increasing number of surgical treatments that can be done safely in an outpatient setting,” Smith said.
Smith said these surgeries and procedures are typically performed on an outpatient basis even when done in a hospital.
In Alabama, health care providers must seek state approval to build or add to facilities for certain health care services, including ambulatory surgery centers.
Cullman Regional initiated the approval process by submitting a letter of intent to Alabama’s Certificate of Need (CON) Review Board.
A construction timeline for the project will be announced if the CON application is approved.
Cullman Regional recently received approval on a separate certificate of need application to build a freestanding emergency department at Hartselle Health Park. The construction for that project is set to begin soon.
James Clements, Cullman Regional chief executive officer, said he hopes to see the same support for the surgery center that the Hartselle community gave for a freestanding emergency department throughout the approval process with the CON Review Board.
“We’re so grateful for that and we will need it again to bring an outpatient surgery center to Hartselle,” Clements said.
Huntsville Hospital Health System closed Hartselle Medical Center in 2012 and demolished the building in 2021, so the city no longer has a hospital or an emergency room. Garrison said he doesn't expect to ever get another hospital, so he welcomes the continued partnership with Cullman Regional.
