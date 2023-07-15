A high-speed chase involving a Decatur man and a Morgan County sheriff’s deputy ended in a cornfield west of Hartselle on Thursday after the driver refused a vehicle stop for failing to display tags, according to a deputy's affidavit.
Tyler James Freeman, 24, fled westbound on Nance Ford Road Southwest after Deputy Jacob Sivley tried to stop his red Dodge pickup truck during a routine patrol, according to Sivley’s affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court on Friday.
Freeman led Sivley north through Eubanks Street Southwest and Enslen Street Southwest before turning west on Alabama 36, according to the affidavit.
Freeman’s vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph while his female passenger called 911, Sivley said.
During the call, dispatch heard the passenger scream, “Please stop, you’re scaring me,” according to the affidavit. A male was heard screaming in the background.
Sivley said Freeman turned southbound on New Cut Road before turning back northbound, eventually turning east on Long Bottom Road and driving into a cornfield, causing an estimated $1,000 of damage to the crop.
Sivley followed Freeman into the corn where both vehicles struck a ditch, according to the affidavit.
Sivley said he then chased Freeman on foot and ultimately caught and detained him. Dispatch advised Sivley that Freeman had multiple outstanding warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sivley arrested Freeman for his outstanding warrants as well as “attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and running a stop sign.”
The female passenger was detained for having an outstanding warrant with the Hartselle Police Department, according to the affidavit.
A clear bag with a crystal-like substance was later found in plain view in the driver’s seat of the pickup truck, Sivley said.
Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said the relationship between the female passenger and Freeman is being investigated to determine “if additional charges are possible.”
Swafford said Freeman had previously been arrested for stealing a Somerville police vehicle.
According to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court in December 2021, Freeman led officers on a vehicle chase before police caught him and placed him in the back of a patrol car.
Freemen then “slipped out of his handcuffs and forced himself through the small glass window in the patrol car, then (took) the vehicle and led officers on (another) chase.”
The affidavit said Freeman was not found after abandoning the police vehicle and eluding on foot.
According to a felony warrant, Freeman was later apprehended for first-degree theft in February 2022.
Freeman remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday and was being held in lieu of a $2,800 bond, according to jail records.
