HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Missy Evans as its new executive director. She'll begin her duties Monday.
Evans replaces Andrea Owensby, who left the post in June for a job at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.
Evans, who has served as an instructional aide with Hartselle City Schools, is an Auburn University graduate and attended high school in Orlando, Florida.
She moved to Hartselle from the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, where she and her husband lived for 28 years after meeting at Auburn.
“The largest part of my career is in church growth and administration,” Evans said. “I believe that my skills and experience will translate well here. I wanted to find a way to invest in Hartselle, and I think this is an opportunity to use my experience to help.”
