Charles Robert “Bobby” Knowlton, an assistant coach on Hartselle’s 1994 Class 5A state championship basketball team, died Thursday after an apparent boating accident on Smith Lake, according to authorities and Peck Funeral Home.
Knowlton, who was a resident of Arley, was 72.
Winston County Coroner Tracey Holley said divers removed Knowlton’s body from the water and no other boats or boaters were involved.
“He had been fishing,” she said.
Holley said she didn’t have any other details on the apparent accident.
Knowlton’s funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church Hartselle, according to Peck Funeral Home.
Knowlton was a 1968 graduate of Morgan County High, which is now Hartselle High. He worked in the Hartselle school system for 34 years.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, who is former principal of Priceville Elementary. Their son Jay was MVP of the 5A tournament won by Hartselle. Their other son Charlie played on Decatur High’s 2001 state Final Four basketball team. Bobby Knowlton is also survived by their daughter, Kelley Knowlton Hopkins, and 11 grandchildren.
