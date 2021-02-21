One branch of Hartsell family tree

This list shows nine generations from one branch of George Hartsell’s descendants, with 5-month-old Samuel James Otis Hartsell the most recent in this line, which includes former Hartselle school Superintendent Lee Hartsell.

• George Hartsell (1802-72) and Delany Morgan Hartsell (1802-72) had 12 children, one of them an unnamed infant. Their first-born was Jonathan.

• Jonathan (John) Hartselle (1825-63) and Pernina E. Reeves Hartsell (1833-73) had two children. The oldest son was Thomas Leroy.

• Thomas Leroy Hartsell (1864 — born after his father’s death-1927) had five children with first wife Dollie F. Hartsell (1858-1910) and two with second wife Mary Narcisis Hartsell (1876-1957). The oldest child of Thomas and Dollie was Charles Hicks.

• Charles Hicks Hartsell (1888-1968) and Jimmie Ruth Meadows Hartsell (1892-?) had two children. Their oldest child was Charles Herschel.

• Charles Herschel Hartsell (1912-91) and Sarah Catherine Franklin Hartsell (1917-2008) had three children. Their middle child was Lee.

• Lee Edward Hartsell (born mid-1940s) and Earline June Mills Hartsell (born mid-1940s) have four children: James, Julie, Jennifer and John.

• James “Jim” Herschel Hartsell (born 1960s) and Emma Jaymaine Ward Hartsell (born 1960s) have three children: Jonathan Joel-Lee, Jacob and Jordan.

• Jonathan Joel-Lee Hartsell (born 1990s) and Jo Lauren Weaver Hartsell (born 1990s) have one child:

• Samuel James Otis Hartsell (born in September)