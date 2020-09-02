Hartselle police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man injured, and they plan a public update today on a fatal July shooting.
In the Monday incident, Charles Cameron Hill, 43, of Hartselle approached a residence at 401 Woodall St. around 7 p.m. Monday, and he and the homeowner, Rathel Lindley, got into an altercation, according to Sgt. Chip Reynolds.
Hill produced a handgun and threatened Lindley, who retrieved a shotgun from a bedroom, Reynolds said. The men exchanged gunfire outside, and Hill was struck once in the upper leg, according to Reynolds.
Hill was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Reynolds said. He said a resident nearby had applied pressure to the wound until the ambulance arrived.
No information on Hill’s condition was available at Huntsville Hospital on Tuesday.
Reynolds said witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.
The cause of the dispute is still under investigation. No charges have been filed, and Reynolds said the case will be turned over to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.
In the July case, Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley said police will give an “update” on their homicide investigation at 1:30 p.m. today at Hartselle City Hall’s council chambers. Barley didn’t elaborate.
Anthony Larry Sheppard, 41, was found fatally shot at his Dawson Street home on July 24, authorities said. Authorities were conducting a wellness check on Sheppard at his home just east of U.S. 31 when his body was discovered. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the autopsy report showed Sheppard died of multiple gunshot wounds.
“We believe the suspect targeted Mr. Sheppard,” Lt. Alan McDearmond said Tuesday.
The case is the city’s only homicide this year, authorities said.
