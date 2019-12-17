HARTSELLE — The Hartselle City Council voted this morning to enter into an agreement with Hartselle Utilities to construct the first publicly-owned electrical vehicle charging station in Morgan County, Mayor Randy Garrison said.
The estimated cost of the station is about $10,000 and the mayor said it will be built near one of the downtown public parking lots.
“We already have power poles in several places to get this done,” Garrison said.
He said the city and Huntsville Utilities will share the cost of constructing the station and electric vehicle owners will be able to use the station at no cost.
More than 1.3 million electric vehicles had been sold in the U.S. as of September 2019, according to the Edison Electric Institute, an association that represents investor-owned electric companies.
The organization estimates that 18.7 million electric vehicles will be on the road by 2030 and that there will be a need for 9.6 million charging ports.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Alabama has 136 electric charging stations with 296 outlets.
