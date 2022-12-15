HARTSELLE — The Hartselle school board approved an employment contract hiring Brian Clayton as the next superintendent at an annual salary of $185,000 Tuesday night despite calls to reconsider his selection and a pending lawsuit over the selection process.
The board majority of Dr. James Joy, Monty Vest and Randy Sparks voted in favor of the contract during the meeting at Barkley Bridge Elementary. Clayton's contract begins Jan. 4.
The contract runs through June 30, 2025, and includes a 1% raise on June 1 and then a 2% raise on July 1, 2024. State raises do not affect his pay, unless another employee's increases put that person within $5,000 of Clayton's salary. He also gets $600 per month for eligible expenses, a cellphone and a laptop and $5,000 in relocation expenses. He doesn't receive an automobile allowance.
Board members Venita Jones and Daxton Maze abstained Tuesday after voting at the Dec. 1 meeting against the choice of Clayton, who is currently principal of James Clemens High School in Madison.
Clayton, 52, replaces Dee Dee Jones, who retired as superintendent in July. Sabrina Buettner has been serving as interim superintendent since August.
The approval comes despite an online petition with 549 signatures that objects to Clayton’s hire. The reasons given for the petition include a lack of public input, and the board's failure to ask Clayton during his interview about issues such as the inclusion of ideological positions in the curriculum and mask mandates.
Attorney Russell Crumbley filed a lawsuit on behalf of plaintiff Bruce Wilhite, who led the petition effort, against the Hartselle school board on Friday in Morgan County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit alleges the school board violated its own board policy and the state’s Open Meetings Act in the selection process that led to Clayton’s hiring.
Circuit Judge Stephen Brown denied the lawsuit’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have blocked the school board from hiring Clayton, but scheduled a hearing on the lawsuit's request for a preliminary injunction against the school board for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3. Each side will be allowed one hour to present their case.
The school board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from Nov. 7-10. The lawsuit accuses the board of posting the special called meeting agenda on Nov. 15 at 1 p.m., five hours before the meeting at which it selected Clayton was held.
The lawsuit says the school system’s policy manual requires members of the public who want to present a matter to the board to submit a written request five days before the board meeting, which it said was impossible due to the timing of the posting of the agenda for the special called meeting.
The notice of the Nov. 15 called meeting violated the state’s Open Meeting Act “because it did not include a general description of the nature and purpose of the meeting,” which is required for called meetings, the lawsuit alleges.
Wilhite, who has two children who attend Hartselle schools, read a written statement to the school board Tuesday night. He said he started the petition because of the way the school board “conducted the hiring process procedure and lack of community input that I feel meets the high standards of my family and the community.”
Wilhite said the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on students is why families are so concerned about who is hired as the next superintendent.
“We must be clear on where our next superintendent stands on in-person learning, mask mandates and inclusion of political ideology in our curriculum,” Wilhite said.
Wilhite said “we’re not telling you who to hire,” but there is concern that Clayton doesn’t share the political ideology of the Hartselle community.
“We’re outlining the criteria that is important to this community so you as our elected representatives will apply them to our pool of candidates and hire a superintendent who functions within our value system,” Wilhite said.
He then requested the board to “halt this hiring process (of Clayton) and re-interview candidates to address our concerns.”
Joy said he had discussions with Wilhite about Clayton and the interview process “but we could not reach any agreement. I felt like he was entitled to express his opinion at tonight’s meeting.”
On Wilhite’s claim that Clayton doesn’t share the political ideology of the Hartselle community, Joy said, “There’s a lot of misinformation out there.”
Maze said in an email after the meeting that there were a couple of reasons he abstained from Tuesday's vote.
"As we heard (Tuesday night) from a representative of an active petition, there are stakeholders who disagree with the recommended candidate, the hiring process, or a combination of both and have asked for the process of hiring to be paused. As a person that is elected to represent our constituency in school matters, I didn't feel it was the right decision to vote for or against the contract recommendation,” Maze said.
Maze said he didn’t think the board should approve the superintendent’s contract while the selection process is being challenged in court.
“Although I agree with the terms of the proposed contract, a vote from me affirming the contract felt like I would be affirming the decision or process, and that is not something I could do," Maze said.
Vest said she voted for Clayton’s contract because he “is the most qualified and capable candidate for the role.” She would not comment on the statements Wilhite made at the board meeting.
Jones said the reason for her abstention was that the hiring process, which she said took about three weeks, “was too short.”
Clayton said after the meeting he’s “excited and looking forward to getting started. I’m really grateful for the support and the opportunity.”
Asked about Wilhite’s statements, Clayton said he knows people are passionate about education.
“They just want their kids to have as many opportunities as possible and we’re going to do our best to create those opportunities,” Clayton said.
