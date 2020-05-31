The Hartselle Aquatic Center plans to open as early as June 18, but concerns about having enough lifeguards to operate remain.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said city officials met Friday and decided the tentative date in mid-June should give them enough time to hire the lifeguards needed to open the aquatic center to the public.
He added, however, that the city is “not quite halfway” to having enough lifeguards to open on that date. He said the city will need a minimum of 20 lifeguards by that time.
“The problem is the new ones have to be trained and the ones who have worked before have to be recertified, too,” he said.
The city’s plan is to open the aquatic center Thursday, Friday and Saturday of each week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A two-hour slot on Sunday is reserved for private parties of 50 or fewer people.
The pool will feature a maximum capacity of 250 people. There will be no official lounge chairs and outside lounge chairs will not be allowed. Attendees are allowed to bring in a pad to put under their towel.
Garrison said he's confident that the city will arrange for enough lifeguards to operate this summer.
“I have a good feeling or else I wouldn’t have put this plan in motion," he said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Garrison said there will be a 6-foot distance rule for people of different households both in the pool and on the pool deck. Large groups such as day cares or church camps will be prohibited.
“Anyone not adhering to the guidelines will be asked to leave the facility and will not be allowed to return,” he said.
Outside coolers and food as well as toys and floats are not allowed. Rentals of floats and toys will not be offered. There will be no parties during operating days or hours. Concessions are limited to prepackaged items and bottled drinks.
“It’s a staple of people’s summer,” he said. “We also want the people to be able to use what they paid for.”
Water aerobics classes and adult lap swims are planned for Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m. There will be no swim lessons this year.
Garrison said admission to the Aquatic Center will be $5 per day. There will be no passes out. Prepaid passes that were bought for the summer will be refunded by the city.
“Everything in the city belongs to the people so we want to give them a chance to use it while also keeping them and the employees safe," Garrison said.
