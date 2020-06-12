Hartselle on Thursday joined Decatur's Point Mallard in announcing it would not open its swimming pool for public swimming this season due to COVID-19 and pandemic-related difficulties in training and hiring lifeguards, and an Athens pool will remain closed until at least July 1.
Hartselle announced that the Hartselle Aquatic Center will remain closed after it was unable to hire enough lifeguards to open. Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said the city had “less than half” of the lifeguards it needed.
He said the city had enough applicants but training for those applicants was unsuccessful with classes and instructors unavailable.
“We couldn’t get them trained,” Garrison said. “They weren’t offering the classes, or we couldn’t find anyone else to train them.”
Hartselle originally announced June 18 as a target date, but that date was contingent on finding enough lifeguards to open.
“We had everything else ready to go,” Garrison said. “That was always going to be the deciding factor.”
In Decatur, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said there is no timeline to open the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center pool for public swimming while the Aquadome remains open only for fitness classes and reserved lap swimming. The city previously announced Point Mallard Aquatic Center will remain closed this summer.
“With some of the places that are attempting to open, we are seeing their experiences and what’s working,” he said.
Lake said his department is monitoring cases of COVID-19 and keeping in contact with other pools to discuss their plans to help with his department’s decision making.
“We are evaluating public information with some of our partners,” he said. “We’re trying to not just talk about our place but other places. That helps us.”
Athens Parks and Recreation Director Burt Bradford said concerns about being able to enforce social distancing rules has the city’s pool — located at the Athens Sportsplex — closed for public swimming until the department reevaluates on July 1.
“It is a big obstacle even if we do half capacity or time limitations to make it available,” Bradford said. “There are younger kids that do not want to be 6 feet apart. They want to play with a ball or play games. We didn’t think we could control that.”
Both would face staffing issues as well if they decided to open their pools for public swimming. Bradford said Athens currently has five lifeguards that it uses for swim-team practices and private parties. He would need 12 or more to open to the public.
“We had an instructor that was going to train all of lifeguard applicants that needed certifications in one day, but we couldn’t do that because of physical contact,” he said. “We could not condone physical contact.”
Lake also noted that the hands-on style of lifeguard training is an obstacle for getting applicants certified. Lake, who has trained lifeguards himself, added that he did not want to put lifeguards in a bad situation if they were to receive reduced training.
“If we add another facility, we need more (lifeguards),” he said. “To train those, you would have to do it safely.”
