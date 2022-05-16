Hartselle High chorus

The Hartselle High School chorus will perform at the Atlanta Braves game on May 25. [COURTESY PHOTO]

 Courtesy photo

The Hartselle High School Chorus will perform the National Anthem at the Atlanta Braves game on May 25 at Truist Park.

Under the direction of Kate Dupuis, the 71-member chorus will kick-off the game as the Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. 

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. Central Time. 

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.