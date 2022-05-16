The Hartselle High School Chorus will perform the National Anthem at the Atlanta Braves game on May 25 at Truist Park.
Under the direction of Kate Dupuis, the 71-member chorus will kick-off the game as the Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. Central Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.