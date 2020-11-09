The city of Hartselle joined Decatur and Moulton in opting to cancel the annual Christmas parade this year.
The announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases rises and Gov. Kay Ivey last week extended the mandatory mask ordinance through Dec. 11.
“We looked at various options, but unfortunately we have decided we must cancel this hallmark event,” said Jennifer Williams, president of Hartselle Kiwanis, which organizes the parade. “As you can imagine, it is extremely difficult to plan for a large-scale event during a global health crisis.”
Instead of the parade, Hartselle Kiwanis will hold a Christmas Parade of Homes decorating contest. From Dec. 4-27, people can vote for their favorite home on the Decoration Trail. Voting requires a donation to Hartselle Kiwanis. Money raised will benefit community organizations, including the Shining Stars program and Habitat for Humanity.
