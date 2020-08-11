Hartselle City Schools students returned to in-person classes Monday for the first time in nearly five months, but it was a first day unlike any other.
The district was the first to open in Morgan County. Decatur City Schools and Morgan County Schools start Wednesday.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said staff in every building she visited Monday expressed enthusiasm for the staggered start to the school year — students whose last names start with A through K attended school Monday, and will stay home today while the rest of the students have their first day.
Jones said the staggered start helped to ease students and teachers into a new and unusual school year.
“It gives them an opportunity to build relationships, to really get to know the students. If everyone’s there in a full regular-sized class, then you don’t get to have those conversations that you had (Monday),” Jones said.
Jones said the system’s principals scheduled a virtual meeting shortly after the end of the school day Monday to discuss what went well, what didn’t and whether any adjustments or additional supplies were needed going forward. She said besides some high school students requesting schedule changes and a delay that occurred when a thermal temperature screening device restarted, the day went smoothly.
Jones said temperature screening devices were installed in the district’s central office and high school. Students look into the camera of the device, which is able to detect their temperature and whether or not they are wearing a mask. If a student’s temperature is too high, or if a student isn’t wearing a mask, the device will alert them. Younger students were temperature-screened by staff.
Jones said the amplification devices the district purchased worked well to help students hear their teachers, despite the fact that teachers were wearing masks and physically farther from their students than usual.
Federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes, who rode along with students on a bus Monday morning, said the route went smoothly.
“At every stop, the kids were standing there and waiting, and already had their masks on. It’s not like we had to even give them a reminder,” Hayes said. She said one parent was instructing her daughter to wash her hands and avoid touching her face as she watched her board the school bus.
Hayes said it’s too soon to know whether or not crowding in the halls, classes and buses will be a concern because the full student body won't report to school until Wednesday.
“I think kids were excited to be back; it’s been a long time. When I was on that bus, I thought, ‘Goodness, these buses haven’t been on these streets since March,’” Hayes said. “I just think there was a little bit of tension with kids, because it’s been so long, but I think they were all happy to get back into normalcy and see their friends, and it was overall a good day.”
Hayes said starting the school year with only half of the students present helped administrators assess how busy the hallways, lunchroom and other common areas were likely to be without actually having everybody in the building at once.
“Dr. Jones had recommended that we try to get a feel for that with only part of our kids, and then we’ll have a better opportunity to adjust so we could see what (Monday) looked like, we’ll see what (today) looks like, and if we need to make some adjustments to accommodate for Wednesday we’ll know that ahead of Wednesday,” Hayes said.
Hayes said the staggered start is also helpful for students. The first day of school always involves going over the rules and policies for the year, Hayes said, but the list of rules and policies is much longer this year due to the coronavirus.
“That’s a lot for kids to take in,” Hayes said. “So we just wanted to make certain that when there was not a packed classroom or packed hallway, students had the opportunity to really hear that, ask questions and prepare for Wednesday when all will be present.”
