Hartselle City Schools expects to organize a search committee to replace retiring Superintendent Dee Dee Jones soon, board president Randy Sparkman said Wednesday.
“Hartselle is an attractive district for up-and-coming superintendents," Sparkman said. "We're in the top 10 in any kind of academic metric in the state.”
He said a work session will be held soon to form the search committee, chaired by a board member. The job posting for Jones' replacement will be made public toward the end of the year, he said.
Jones, 55, who on Tuesday announced she would retire shortly after the school year begins, said she is leaving her position to work at an education technology company in Alabama. She declined to name which one until arrangements are formalized.
Jones said she has enjoyed being superintendent over the last five years, but the private sector offer was an opportunity she could not turn down.
She said her new position will offer her the "best of both worlds." She will collaborate with superintendents, principals and educators on curriculum and technology in the classroom, and put to work her 34 years as an educator.
Before coming to Hartselle in July 2015, Jones served as a teacher, principal and secondary curriculum and career tech director in Decatur City Schools. She spent two years as Hartselle's director of teaching and learning before being named superintendent in 2017.
Jones’ annual salary as superintendent is $160,425. The minimum salary for her replacement will be posted at $120,000.
Sparkman said the school board will next name an interim superintendent, who will be put in place before Jones leaves to allow for a transition period. By law, the district can retain an interim superintendent for six months.
Sparkman said Jones has made a tangible impact in her five years as superintendent, mostly through the teachers and administrators she has hired.
Because of the people Jones has put in place, Sparkman said, he has no concerns over the impact of Jones’ departure.
“We're going to start school in a solid way and we have a team in place who can absolutely execute that,” he said.
Hartselle students begin classes on a staggered schedule Aug. 8-9.
Sparkman has participated in superintendent searches for Hartselle City twice before — when previous superintendents Mike Reed and Vic Wilson resigned in 2013 and 2017, respectively.
The person chosen to fill Jones’ role will be Hartselle’s sixth superintendent since the city formed the school district in 1975. Previously, Hartselle High was Morgan County High School and was part of Morgan County Schools.
Hartselle City Schools employs 490 administrators, teachers and staff and serves 3,629 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.