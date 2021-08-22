HARTSELLE — The city of Hartselle today announced that Sparkman Civic Center will be closed through Sept. 7 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Several staff members were exposed to the infected individuals, the city said.
"There will be a limited number of Parks and Rec employees who will be working to keep the fields and grounds mowed and kept during the next two weeks, along with the cemetery and other city properties," according to Hartselle's statement.
The closure will not affect Hartselle Municipal Court, which will be open as usual Thursday. The Civic Center will be sanitized before Thursday, according to the statement.
