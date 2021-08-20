After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Hartselle Depot Days is scheduled to return next month with live entertainment, food vendors and COVID-19 precautions.
The main festival will be held Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with various other events Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 15-16.
“Depot Days is about what makes Hartselle special. We are celebrating our unique heritage, highlighting our community gifts and talents, and dreaming about the bright future ahead for our city,” said Missy Evans, president and CEO of Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce.
“There are so many talented citizens of our area, and this is our chance to put the spotlight on them. Each day of the weeklong festival focuses on something that Hartselle cherishes. Participants will not just be entertained at the festival but will understand Hartselle values and learn more about what makes this such a special place,” Evans said.
Over 100 vendors will be participating, including food, crafts and artists. Two children's areas will be available with carnival rides, games and trivia. There will be a beer garden for those 21 and up.
“We’re trying to make it friendly for everybody,” said Melanie Burger, director of Depot Days.
“We also have an entertainment stage, and we will have different types of entertainment throughout the day,” Burger said. The bands will include genres such as a bluegrass and country/rock. There will be a dance team performing, and the College Street Players will do a skit. A couple of choirs will sing, including the Hartselle High School choirs. Impressionist and singer Mike Walker and Friends is also in the lineup.
Food vendors will include everything from lemonade and popcorn stands like Rocket City Popperz to full meals. Some of the food vendors participating include Happi Pappi Beignets, Dippin’ Dots, Cesar’s Concessions, Evon Butcher’s Greek food, and Warehouse Coffee.
At 6 p.m. on Sept. 12, there will be singing and worship at the historic Hartselle Camp Meeting Tabernacle. Depot Days Down Memory Lane will take place at Hartselle Church of Christ on Sept. 13 from 6-7 p.m. There will be displays set up and refreshments.
On Sept. 15, there will be a Youth Glow Night in downtown Hartselle at the Depot Days main stage. The Homecoming Pep Rally for Hartselle High School is Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Attendees can meet the homecoming king and queen candidates, support the Hartselle football team and even roast marshmallows.
Last year’s Depot Days was canceled due to COVID. It would have been the 40th consecutive year for the festival and the 150th anniversary of Hartselle’s establishment.
“I think there were a few people that were upset that it was canceled, but I think people overall understood the reasoning behind it,” said Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison. “Hopefully everything’s going to be OK again.”
The cancellation cost the chamber about $25,000 in lost revenue. “Our local businesses lost thousands in sales profits and even our municipality suffered due to a loss of tax revenue,” said Evans.
Burger said Depot Days draws people from outside Hartselle.
“We usually have a lot of out-of-towners for Depot Days, and we expect that to continue this year. Some of our vendors are coming from different states and we’re advertising all over the Southeast,” she said.
A recent surge in COVID-19 has organizers taking precautions at the event.
“We are set up a little different this year so not everything is piled into one area, it’s more spread out. We are mindful of things that are going on around us. Clearly, COVID is not over,” Burger said.
Evans said they are separating vendors and activities for the outdoors event to allow for social distancing.
There are no current plans to require masks, Burger said, “but things are changing quickly, so we’ll kind of have to see.” There will be hand sanitizer available for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.