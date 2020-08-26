HARTSELLE — Two Hartselle incumbents won, another incumbent lost and Ken Doss captured a vacant City Council seat Tuesday in municipal elections marked by low voter turnout.
Doss won the three-candidate race for the Place 5 seat left vacant by Matthew Broom, capturing 58.6% of the vote. In the other contested council race, incumbent Virginia Alexander kept her Place 4 seat with 67.4% of the vote against challenger Travis Smith.
In school board races, Monty Vest beat incumbent Amy Pace for her Place 1 seat, and Daxton Maze kept his Place 4 seat with a victory over John Griffith.
A little more than 1,500 votes were cast and no runoffs will be necessary, according to City Attorney Larry Madison, who read the unofficial results at the end of the regular meeting of the Hartselle City Council.
Madison said the results will not be official until the election is canvassed Sept. 1 at noon. The newly elected officials and those who didn't have opposition begin their terms Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.