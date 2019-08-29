HARTSELLE — A career readiness program Hartselle City Schools started a year ago is expanding and will give 32 students an opportunity to work while in school and graduate with skills that could land them a job in one of the city’s manufacturing plants.
The program, Tiger Launch, has also led to two longtime Hartselle manufacturing facilities forging a business relationship that will create jobs for every student in the program who wants to work.
“We’re preparing students for a career in their hometown when they graduate,” said Jeff Hyche, who resigned in June 2018 after a decade as Hartselle High principal to become the district’s new career tech instructional planner. “The reality is every student is not going to college, but every graduate will need a job.”
Tiger Launch — which is a partnership with Cerrowire and Sonoco — increased from 19 to 32 students this year. The program allows students to take manufacturing classes that will count toward graduation while working in the plants as much as 20 hours per week.
The pay at Sonoco is between $10 and $11.50 per hour, while Cerrowire pays students about $11 per hour, according to Hyche. He said students in the Sonoco plant can also earn nine-week bonuses of $200 for a B in the class and $300 for an A.
Shortly after Hartselle High launched the program, Cerrowire, which manufactures wires and cables that serve commercial and residential builders, was looking for a new supplier to provide reels.
Sonoco, which makes wood reels for various companies, had never had a business partnership with Cerrowire. Officials at both Fortune 500 companies said they realized through Tiger Launch participation they needed each other.
“We were able to offer Cerrowire the reel features, quality and quantities that their customers were needing more and more of,” said Dave Winebarger, vice president and general manager at Sonoco Reels and Plugs. “Having the Tiger Launch program kick off at the same time provided us with another good resource for potential new staff.”
Winebarger said another strength of the program is the school mentors its participants in workplace safety, co-worker courtesy, industry practices and decorum.
Stewart Smallwood, president of Cerrowire, said the company's culture “is centered on build, energize, inspire. Being able to inspire students through the Tiger Launch program is one way our company is able to give back to our community. We are pleased to also see a business relationship with Sonoco grow from our involvement.”
Hartselle — a district known for its high scores on college admission and standardized tests — was criticized in several studies about two decades ago for not meeting the needs of students who didn’t plan to attend college.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones, who made the recommendation to hire the system’s first full-time technical planner, said Hartselle takes seriously its directive from the state to prepare every graduate for college or to enter the workforce.
Hyche said four of the 19 students who participated in Tiger Launch last year continue to work at one of the plants while attending college. Some of the students worked full-time hours in the summer and the current 32 students will be making some of the reels Sonoco is supplying for Cerrowire through the plants' new partnership.
Hyche said Tiger Launch outgrew a building at the old high school that Sonoco retrofitted for a plant where students made reels last year. He said students have a spacious building on Sonoco’s site in Hartselle Industrial Park.
“We’re excited about this program and its future,” Hyche said.
