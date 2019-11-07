The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for Veterans Day week is as follows:
Monday through Wednesday garbage routes will be one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run on Thursday. For recycling please refer to the yearly recycling calendar. There will be no yard waste pick-up this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.