Two Dollar General stores and a Wendy’s are coming to Hartselle, Mayor Randy Garrison said Wednesday.
Garrison said one of the Dollar General stores plans to build just behind Fire Station No. 2 on Alabama 36 West, while the other will be on U.S. 31 South at the former Holy Smoke Barbeque site.
The mayor said Wendy’s is remodeling the former Taco Bell on U.S. 31, south of Morgan Plaza.
