Kylee Howell emerged as a leader at Hartselle High and says her mother and a teacher helped her develop the leadership skills she hopes to use in the future.
Howell served as class president as a freshman and sophomore, was a member of the Student Government Association, and participated in Edge Student Leadership and Tiger Buddies.
She said her her willingness to lead was not driven by ego.
“I want to be the person that pushes others,” Howell said. “I don’t want to be in front. I don’t want the glory for their success. I want to help them because it’s not about me, it’s about them.”
Howell is one of approximately 260 members of Hartselle High's class of 2021 who graduated last week. She'll begin pursuing nursing studies in the fall at the University of North Alabama and hopes to use her leadership skills to be an example in the workplace and push those around her to do their best.
"I'm excited to see how she impacts people at UNA and her patients and co-workers," said Karen Howell, her mother.
As the head of special needs at Hartselle High School, Karen Howell has been a major inspiration in her daughter's life. Kylee Howell describes her mother as the “leader that she hopes to become” and the strongest person she knows.
Karen Howell recalls planning homecoming and other events and bringing her young daughter along. Karen Howell believes that allowing Kylee at a young age to watch her mother lead in the community cultivated in the daughter a desire to lead.
“You plant those little seeds, and sometimes you don’t realize what they pick up from you,” Karen Howell said.
Economics and government teacher Jake Miles played a crucial role in Kylee's leadership abilities.
“He said, ‘Leaders eat last,’ and that really stuck with me because as a leader you want to see other people strive. You don’t want to be above them,” Kylee Howell said.
Miles’ philosophy promotes putting others before yourself and treating everyone with respect. He said he sees Howell act this out every day.
“She puts others above herself and ultimately she wins because of it,” Miles said.
Howell strives to push others, but she also hopes to be kind to everyone.
“I hope I've been a light to some people who haven't been able to talk to others, or to the ‘popular’ kids,” Howell said.
Her ambition for a career in the medical field started in kindergarten when she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. Her interest grew into a passion for nursing and helping others.
She said her experiences in Hartselle’s Medical Academy have prepared her for college and a career in the medical field. Medical classes and internships allow students to gain valuable experience while still in high school.
“It gave me real-life experience for what it’s really going to be like,” Howell said.
After a disappointing rejection from the University of North Alabama’s Early Acceptance Nursing Program, Howell realized her desire to become a pediatric nurse.
“It just hit me that I want to do something with kids,” Howell said. “I love kids, that’s where my heart is at.”
She plans to reapply for UNA's nursing school during her sophomore year.
“She is a very special young lady who is going to do big things,” Miles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.