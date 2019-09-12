HARTSELLE — Hartselle police have identified the man arrested for Wednesday's armed robbery of the Kroger grocery store on U.S. 31 in Hartselle as Londell Ramone Nunn Jr., 27, of Decatur, Georgia.
After an almost eight-hour search, officers with Hartselle and Priceville police departments and deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect Wednesday night hiding in a wooded area near Longhorn Pass and the city’s landfill.
He was charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley.
Authorities said Nunn got away with about $2,000 in the robbery at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly after Nunn departed a parking lot at the grocery, he wrecked his vehicle and left the scene of the accident near Mountainview Road and Georgia Street, Hartselle police said.
