A Hartselle man who authorities claim stole the online identity of a 13-year-old girl last year, leading another man to enter her home for sex, now claims someone else used his name in making obscene Instagram solicitations of a 15-year-old girl.
And in a new incident, Jordan David Raper, 19, was accused last month of sending Snapchat videos to a juvenile girl whose age wasn't specified. Raper was out on bond at the time, and the alleged action violated a bond condition barring him from having contact with juvenile females or using the internet. A Morgan County judge revoked Raper’s bond and he will remain in jail until at least March.
Raper was originally charged in January 2020 with setting up a fake account on a dating app with a female profile labeled “Uncertain Slut.” The profile photo was of a 13-year-old girl, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Raper — posing as the female — had communications with an unidentified man through the dating app, including one in which he said “I wanna be raped,” according to an affidavit by Sgt. Charles Radke. Raper then invited the unidentified man to come to the girl’s Hartselle address and enter through her window, according to Radke.
The unidentified man on Oct. 9, 2019, did just that, thinking he was having a consensual meeting with a female at least 18 years of age, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call at the girl’s home. They detained the intruder and he explained that he was responding to the dating app profile “to meet up for sexual intercourse,” according to the affidavit.
No charges were filed against the intruder, but Raper was charged with one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. He was released on $20,000 bond the same day.
Traveling to meet a child for sex is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison. Transmitting obscene material to a child by computer is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
In the week prior to the unidentified intruder breaking into the girl’s home, Raper contacted the same 13-year-old girl via Snapchat on two occasions, according to Radke’s affidavit. In both instances, he allegedly sent images of his exposed genitals.
In May, a week before he was scheduled to attend a hearing in which the prosecutors were seeking to revoke his bond, Raper was charged with harassing communications after allegedly sending obscenity-laced Instagram posts propositioning a 15-year-old girl. The girl took screen shots of the messages and her father reported Raper to the Sheriff’s Office.
According to an affidavit by Radke, the father “reported that Jordan Raper added his daughter to a group chat then removed everyone except her. Jordan Raper then sent the 15-year-old female lewd and obscene messages.”
Raper’s lawyer, Griff Belser, argued after that incident that his client should be allowed to remain out of jail and live with his grandparents.
“The defendant has a long history of medical and mental health issues, and jails are not equipped to provide for his health needs,” Belser wrote.
The court ultimately released Raper on bond, but with conditions. He was prohibited from having any contact with any female under the age of 18 and was prohibited from accessing any device that used the internet.
On Jan. 19, according to a motion by Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack again seeking to revoke his bond, Raper contacted a juvenile female via Snapchat, which requires an internet connection. She said he also had previously used a smart TV in violation of the bond conditions.
Belser argued that Raper had not had any unsupervised access to any internet device.
“The defendant contends that any electronic communication associated with his name is most likely the product of an identity theft of the name Jordan Raper,” Belser wrote.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell revoked Raper’s bond and ordered that he remain in jail until a bond revocation hearing is held March 8.
