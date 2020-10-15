A Hartselle man was charged Tuesday with drug possession after a traffic stop, according to Decatur police.
Decatur police charged Seth O’Neal Lynch, 26, 1004 Mitweed Drive, with two counts of possession of a controlled substance after they stopped him for speeding on U.S. 31 near Kayo Road.
Police said they found a quantity of alprazolam pills, more than $9,000 and a firearm in his vehicle.
Lynch was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked with bail set at $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.