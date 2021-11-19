HARTSELLE — A Hartselle man has been arrested in a fatal stabbing Wednesday in the areas of Corsbie Street and Woodall Street.
Billy Joe Lindley, 49, was charged with murder in the death of Charles Cameron Hill, 44, according to Hartselle police Lt. Alan McDearmond. Lindley was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Morgan County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
Investigators concluded that Lindley stabbed Hill multiple times, police said. Witnesses are still being interviewed, but they have not given investigators any new information.
“Nothing that contradicts what we already know happened,” McDearmond said.
Authorities responded to an altercation call Wednesday and found Hill dead with apparent stab wounds.
McDearmond said an autopsy will be performed on Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.