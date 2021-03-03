A Hartselle man was charged with murder today in the shooting death of another man, according to Hartselle police.
Hartselle police responded to a call this afternoon about a shooting at a residence at 2102 Pinehurst St. in Hartselle and found a man with a single gunshot wound, said Lt. Alan McDearmond. The victim, identified as Phillip Anthony Grisby, 59, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he later died, according to McDearmond.
Jerry Wayne Cleek, 80, who also lived at that residence and was at the scene, was taken to Morgan County Jail and charged with murder, with bail set at $100,000, McDearmond said.
