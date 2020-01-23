Morgan County deputies on Tuesday arrested a Hartselle man, charging him with one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Jordan David Raper, 18, was arrested without incident where he worked and taken to Morgan County Jail. His bail was set at $20,000, according to Mike Swafford.
Swafford said the charges stem from the alleged use of social media in relation to a child under age 15.
